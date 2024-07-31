Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Leicester City submit offer to Crystal Palace for Jordan Ayew - Report

Jordan Ayew Jordan Ayew

Wed, 31 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Leicester City, who have returned to the Premier League, have made an official offer to Crystal Palace for Ghana forward Jordan Ayew, as reported by journalist Alan Nixon.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live