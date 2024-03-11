LemFi hires ex OPay COO, Allen Qu to lead China Expansion

Allen Qu,ex OPay COO

Allen Qu will lead LemFi’s growth efforts amongst the Chinese diaspora.

With over 14 years of professional experience, Allen has a track record of building multi-billion dollar companies in many countries.



As the Chief Operating Officer at OPay, he led the growth of the company to Unicorn status.



LemFi, a financial technology company building innovative international payment solutions, announced today, March 8, 2024, that Allen Qu will lead the business’s expansion to China as Vice President of Growth.



This announcement comes after LemFi’s recent milestones, which include the launch of its services in the United States and a US$33 Million Series A Capital raise led by LeftLane Capital.



Allen is no stranger to growing businesses in frontier markets. He has led the growth of companies to unicorn status; First with Beijing-based Proptech, ke.com (NASDAQ:BEKE), later with African Fintech company, OPay, a financial services subsidiary of Opera Software AS (NASDAQ: OPRA).

Allen will draw from his professional wealth of experience to secure key partnerships, grow LemFi’s customer base within the Chinese market and further innovate the product to cater to the new audience.



“There are over 60 million Chinese diaspora over the world, and many of them are under-served by those traditional financial companies. As a fintech company with deep understanding of immigrants, LemFi is in a unique position to combine its know-how and state of the art technology, to bring a real change into the market”Allen said.



Ridwan Olalere, CEO & Co-Founder of LemFi, said, “We are excited to have Allen lead our expansion into China. Following his previous successes, we are confident in his contribution. His addition to the LemFi team is a significant step toward fulfilling our promise of international payments for everyone.”



LemFi delivers innovative services and products in various markets through its mobile app.



It remains committed to offering accessible and transparent financial services to migrant communities across the globe. For more information, visit www.lemfi.com.