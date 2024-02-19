Less than 1% of over 6 million workers in informal sector covered by SSNIT

John Ofori Tenkorang

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) struggles with a stark reality as less than 1 percent of the over 6 million workers in the informal sector are currently covered by the scheme.

In contrast, a significant 60 percent of the over 3 million workers in the formal sector have enrolled.



In an interview, SSNIT's Director-General, John Ofori Tenkorang, highlighted the pressing need for expanded coverage in the informal sector.



To address this gap, the Trust has launched the Self-Employed Enrollment Drive (SEED) with the aim of encouraging more informal sector workers to enroll in SSNIT.

Tenkorang shared insights into the progress made, stating, "When we started last year, only about 14,000 people in the self-employed category were enrolled in the SSNIT scheme. Today, we have seen a notable increase, with approximately 71,000 self-employed individuals now part of the scheme."



Despite this improvement, Tenkorang acknowledged the existing disparity. He presented recent statistics, revealing that out of the 245,000 pensioners paid in the February payroll, only 630 retirees, constituting 0.3 percent, retired as self-employed persons.