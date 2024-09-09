Lions win OT thriller, newly-minted Cowboys dominate Browns and Caleb Williams has debut victory: NFL Week 1 Sunday review

The Detroit Lions began their 2024 NFL season with an overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Source: CNN

The initial lineup of games for the 2024 NFL season is nearly complete, with just Monday Night Football featuring the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers remaining.

The initial lineup of games for the 2024 NFL season is nearly complete, with just Monday Night Football featuring the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers remaining. Sunday was filled with excitement, starting with reports that Miami Dolphins standout Tyreek Hill was "briefly detained" by law enforcement en route to the stadium.





Read full article