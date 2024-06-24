'Listen to England players when they talk about pressure'

Euro 2024: 'Support us in the tournament, judge us afterwards,' says Harry Kane

Source: BBC

The mood inside the England camp has been a hot topic of discussion lately. However, when you are playing in a major tournament, it's a different story.

These players are accustomed to the pressure and attention that comes with playing at the highest level.



Whether it's positive or negative, there is always an exaggerated reaction to their performances.

Trying to ignore the noise surrounding their first two games at Euro 2024 is futile, but they must acknowledge its significance.



