Little Therapeutic Hand at 2024 Paris Olympic Games

Attentive viewers of the Olympics couldn't miss a particular moment during the 3x3 Basketball tournament.

At one point in the game, former NBA player Jimmy Fredette, who joined the American team in Paris, experienced severe groin pain.



He sat down, waiting for assistance from the physiotherapist. When she began massaging the painful area of the 35-year-old, the scene caught the attention of many.



In the clip, which went viral on X, the physiotherapist is seen working on the area where Fredette felt pain, a very intimate part of the body. The doctor first examines the upper thigh and groin to determine if it is a strain, tear, or cramp.



Then, she starts a wave-like motion to loosen the knot. Judging by Fredette’s facial expressions, it was evident that he was in significant pain.

While the scene was dramatic for the player, it struck and amused social media users.



For instance, one person wrote, "Little therapeutic hand." Another joked, "How can I apply for her job?" Despite the humorous comments, the treatment performed by the physiotherapist at the Olympics is actually a very common medical procedure in sports locker rooms.



