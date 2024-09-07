Liverpool legend Yeats dies aged 86

Ron Yeats spent 29 years across two spells at Liverpool as a player and chief scout

Source: BBC

Renowned former Liverpool captain Ron Yeats, hailed as a "colossus" by Bill Shankly, has passed away at the age of 86.

The ex-Scotland defender was instrumental in Liverpool's triumph in the Second Division title under Shankly's management in 1962.



Yeats later secured two top-tier championships, an FA Cup, and three Charity Shields, contributing significantly to Liverpool's reputation as one of the nation's most successful clubs.

He made 454 appearances before taking on the role of player-manager at Tranmere in 1971.



