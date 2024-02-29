Liverpool's Andy Robertson a transfer target for Bayern Munich

Andy Robertson

Source: Sky Sports

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has emerged as a target for Bayern Munich, according to the Daily Mail.

The Scotland international is said to top a list of potential candidates to replace Alphonso Davies, who is expected to join Real Madrid this summer.



However, the newspaper adds that Bayern recognise that it would be a major challenge to sign Robertson - who still has two years left on his current deal - but are 'setting their sights high'.

Both Bayern and Liverpool will see their respective managers - Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp - depart at the end of the season.