Local players in the national team can help increase match attendance – Korley Laryea

Laryea disagrees that the quality of league has declined

Former Great Olympics player, Korley Laryea, suggests that including Ghana Premier League players in the Black Stars squad could help boost attendance at local matches.

The decline in fan attendance over the past three seasons has been a concern, with some attributing it to a decrease in the league's quality. However, Laryea disagrees with this notion.



Despite the ongoing struggle to attract fans, Laryea believes that calling up local players to the national team could be the solution.

"Having local players represent the national team can help increase interest and attendance at matches. The presence of national team players from clubs like Hearts and Kotoko can draw more fans to the stadiums," Korley Laryea



"When clubs like Kotoko and Bofoakwa have players in the national team, it not only boosts their performance but also attracts supporters to come and watch the games. Our local players have the talent and should be given the opportunity to showcase it at the national level to generate more interest among fans," he added.