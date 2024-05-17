Low attendance at Ghana Premier League games due to economic hardship - Ahmed Adams

Ahmed Adams

Berekum Chelsea's defender Ahmed Adams has expressed his dismay over the significantly low turnout at stadiums hosting Ghana Premier League (GPL) matches during the 2023/2024 season.

The empty seats in the stands create a stark contrast to the vibrant atmosphere usually associated with Ghana's top football competition. Instead of being packed to capacity, only a few loyal fans can be seen among the rows of unoccupied seats.



Adams, a former player for Asante Kotoko SC, linked the poor attendance numbers to the current economic difficulties facing the country.



"The quality of play is improving, and the league is progressing well. The tight competition with only a few points separating teams on the table is commendable," he stated in an interview with 3 Sports.

"However, the issue lies with the lack of attendance at the stadiums due to economic challenges. With the rising costs of living, people are finding it hard to attend matches. This situation is undermining the Ghana Premier League."



Berekum Chelsea is set to face Asante Kotoko in a crucial Ghana Premier League Week 30 match on Saturday afternoon at the Golden City Park.