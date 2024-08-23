Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

MP alleges Ghana spent $4.5M on African Games management system

Kobena Mensah Woyome 624x406 Kobena Mensah Woyome

Fri, 23 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kobena Mensah Woyome, the chairman of Parliament's Select Committee for Youth, Sports, and Tourism, has expressed his apprehensions regarding Ghana's financial outlay on the Games Management System for the 13th African Games, claiming that the expenditure exceeded $4 million.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live