MP alleges Ghana spent $4.5M on African Games management system

Kobena Mensah Woyome, the chairman of Parliament's Select Committee for Youth, Sports, and Tourism, has expressed his apprehensions regarding Ghana's financial outlay on the Games Management System for the 13th African Games, claiming that the expenditure exceeded $4 million.

In an interview with JoySports, Mr. Woyome pointed out discrepancies in the Ministry's report, particularly scrutinizing the cost and quality associated with the Games Management System.



"Even the games management system itself... the expenses incurred in its development and the standards we are all familiar with when attending such continental events are concerning, especially for journalists covering the occasion," he stated.



In light of these issues, the Member of Parliament for South Tongu has contacted ATOS Information Technology, the firm tasked with the games management system, to seek clarification regarding the financial details.

"The accreditation process and the tags provided... we did not observe any of those, yet we are informed that the expenditure was $4.5 million. What exactly was allocated to this? Consequently, I have formally reached out to ATOS for clarification," he remarked.



Despite previous assurances, the Local Organizing Committee and the Sports Ministry have not yet delivered a comprehensive account of the nation's expenditures, even six months following the conclusion of the Games.