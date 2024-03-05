MTN FA Cup quarter-final draw set for March 19th

The Quarter-finals stage is expected to feature intense matchups and thrilling encounters

The quarter-final draw of the MTN FA Cup is set to take place on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the Media Centre of the MTN House. The ceremony will be broadcast live on Max TV and the social media platforms of the Ghana Football Association.

Defending champion Dreams FC, along with former titleholders Bechem United FC, Legon Cities FC, Nsoatreman FC, and Karela FC, will be joined by Skyy FC, Soccer Intellectuals, and Bofoakwa Tano FC in the draw.



Representatives from each qualified team will be present, along with officials from the FA Cup Committee, the Ghana Football Association, and MTN officials, to witness the draw unfold.

The Quarter-finals stage is expected to feature intense matchups and thrilling encounters, making the draw highly anticipated. The teams that have qualified will soon discover their opponents for the next phase of the competition, as they compete for the coveted FA Cup glory.