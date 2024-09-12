Madrid-based teams operating with major financial advantage in transfer market

Real Madrid officials

This summer, the tax regulations in Spain have garnered attention due to the so-called 'Mbappe law.' However, it is important to note that teams based in Madrid are already benefiting from a favorable tax environment compared to many other areas in Spain.

Within La Liga, the Community of Madrid boasts the lowest tax rate for high-income earners.

On a national level, there is a uniform tax rate of 24.5% applicable to all individuals in the highest income bracket. Beyond this, regional governments have the discretion to impose additional taxes.



