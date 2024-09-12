Madrid press continue to criticise Vinicius Junior – stats, statements and Saudi Arabia

Menu ›
Thu, 12 Sep 2024
Vinicius Junior is in the running for this year's Ballon d'Or, yet his situation remains tense and challenging both in Spain and Brazil following a lackluster international break.
Similar to many of his Real Madrid teammates, Vinicius has not had a strong start to the season.
According to Diario AS, his conversion rate has significantly decreased from 25% to 9% compared to last season, and he has managed to score only one goal in seven matches for club and country, which came from a penalty.
