Madrid press continue to criticise Vinicius Junior – stats, statements and Saudi Arabia

Vinicius Junior2233.png Vinicius Junior

Thu, 12 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana

Vinicius Junior is in the running for this year's Ballon d'Or, yet his situation remains tense and challenging both in Spain and Brazil following a lackluster international break.

Similar to many of his Real Madrid teammates, Vinicius has not had a strong start to the season.

According to Diario AS, his conversion rate has significantly decreased from 25% to 9% compared to last season, and he has managed to score only one goal in seven matches for club and country, which came from a penalty.

Source: Football-espana