Mali secures 2-0 victory over Nigeria in friendly

Toure and Doumbia scored to secure the win for Mali

On Tuesday night, the Super Eagles of Nigeria suffered a defeat against the Eagles of Mali, with a final score of 2-0.

Mali took the lead in the 18th minute with a goal from E. Toure, and despite their efforts, Nigeria couldn't equalize in the first half.



In the 84th minute, K. Doumbia secured the victory for Mali with a goal from the center of the box.

This loss marked the first defeat for interim coach George Finidi, who took over after Jose Peseiro's contract expired.



Before this match, Finidi had won his first game in charge against the Black Stars of Ghana in a friendly match on Friday.