Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Malik Abubakari names Ronaldo and Ronaldinho as role models

Malik Abubakari6554 Malik Abubakari

Thu, 8 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian international Malik Abubakari has shared insights about his childhood idols following his transfer to Danish club Lyngby Boldklub. In a recent interview aimed at introducing himself to the fans, the forward revealed that he drew inspiration from the legendary Brazilian players Ronaldinho and Ronaldo Nazario.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live