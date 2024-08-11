Man City beat Man Utd to win Community Shield

Recent history suggests Community Shield winners rarely go on to claim the Premier League title

Manchester City won the 2024/25 FA Community Shield, defeating Manchester United 7-6 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Wembley.

Alejandro Garnacho scored in the 82nd minute for United, but Bernardo Silva equalized in the 89th, sending the match to penalties. City's Ederson saved Jadon Sancho's penalty, and after Jonny Evans missed, Manuel Akanji secured the win.



This marks City's first Community Shield victory since 2018, breaking a three-year losing streak in the competition.

However, recent history suggests Community Shield winners rarely go on to claim the Premier League title.



