Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Man City fined £2m for delaying kick-offs 22 times

City Flag Manchester City have won the past four English titles

Thu, 1 Aug 2024 Source: BBC

Manchester City has been fined £2.09m for repeatedly delaying the start of matches and second halves, breaching Premier League rules 22 times.

The club accepted the violations, which occurred without a valid reason. The fines include £390,000 for eight delays in the 2022-23 season and £1.7m for 14 delays in the 2023-24 season.

The largest single fine of £200,000 was for a 2 minute 46 second delay during a match against West Ham.

The Premier League emphasized that timely restarts are crucial for maintaining professional standards and broadcast schedules. City has not commented on the fines.

Read full article

Source: BBC