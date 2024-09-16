Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Man City hearing: Premier League 115 charges case begins

Man City Hearing: Premier League 115 Charges Case Begins.png It is alleged City breached its financial rules between 2009 and 2018

Mon, 16 Sep 2024 Source: Apexnewshub

The inquiry into Manchester City's 115 allegations of violating Premier League financial regulations is set to commence on Monday.

The club was charged and sent to an independent commission in February 2023 after a four-year investigation.

The accusations suggest that City breached financial rules from 2009 to 2018. City firmly rejects all allegations, asserting that their defense is backed by a "comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence."

Read full article

Source: Apexnewshub