Man Utd agree £42m deal to sign Ugarte from PSG

Manuel Ugarte

Source: BBC

Manchester United has reached an agreement with Paris St-Germain for the transfer of Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte, with a fee set at 50 million euros (£42.29 million).

The arrangement also encompasses the possibility of an additional 10 million euros (£8.46 million) in performance-related payments.



Ugarte may travel to Manchester for a medical examination later today.

This transfer coincides with midfielder Scott McTominay's anticipated move to Napoli for 30 million euros (£25.37 million).



Ugarte has been a target for United throughout the summer and is now on the verge of joining the Old Trafford side, just one year after his transfer to PSG from Sporting Lisbon for a reported fee of 60 million euros.



Read full article