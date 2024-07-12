Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Man Utd close to £33.7m deal for striker Zirkzee

Zirkee Joshua Zirkzee

Fri, 12 Jul 2024 Source: BBC

Manchester United are nearing a £33.7m deal to sign Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna.

The club will pay a slight premium on his £33.67m release clause for an extended payment period, complying with Profit and Sustainability Rules.

The transfer comes after Anthony Martial left at the end of last season, and with Marcus Rashford's dip in form and Rasmus Hojlund shouldering the striking burden.

Zirkzee scored 12 goals in 37 appearances last season for Bologna. He was part of the Netherlands' Euro 2024 squad but only made two substitute appearances.

Read full article

Source: BBC