Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Man Utd consider Ferguson move - Sunday's gossip

Fergson Gossip.png Napoli's Victor Osimhen has requested to leave, with Chelsea and PSG interested

Sun, 11 Aug 2024 Source: BBC

Manchester United are considering a £50m move for Brighton's 19-year-old striker Evan Ferguson, fearing competition from Chelsea.

Additionally, United might offer Aaron Wan-Bissaka a £5.6m pay-off to facilitate his transfer to West Ham.

Napoli's Victor Osimhen has requested to leave, with Chelsea and PSG interested.

Chelsea want £36m from Napoli for Romelu Lukaku. Aston Villa and Real Betis are eyeing Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso, while Wolves may sell Fabio Silva for £17.1m.

Crystal Palace is negotiating for Wolfsburg's Maxence Lacroix and interested in Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah, as Chelsea plan to offload several players.

Read full article

Source: BBC