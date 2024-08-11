Man Utd consider Ferguson move - Sunday's gossip

Napoli's Victor Osimhen has requested to leave, with Chelsea and PSG interested

Source: BBC

Manchester United are considering a £50m move for Brighton's 19-year-old striker Evan Ferguson, fearing competition from Chelsea.

Additionally, United might offer Aaron Wan-Bissaka a £5.6m pay-off to facilitate his transfer to West Ham.



Chelsea want £36m from Napoli for Romelu Lukaku. Aston Villa and Real Betis are eyeing Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso, while Wolves may sell Fabio Silva for £17.1m.



Crystal Palace is negotiating for Wolfsburg's Maxence Lacroix and interested in Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah, as Chelsea plan to offload several players.



