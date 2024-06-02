Manchester United eye Ghana superstar Mohammed Kudus for next season

Mohammed Kudus

Source: Apexnewshub

Manchester United have set their sights on Mohammed Kudus, a talented attacker from Ghana, as they look to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.

However, the club is hesitant to pay the high price tag associated with the player.



Kudus has emerged as a top target for Man United, who are eager to secure the services of this highly-rated player.

The Ghanaian superstar had an impressive debut season in the Premier League with West Ham, scoring 8 goals and providing 6 assists.



