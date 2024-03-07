Manchester United initiates contract renewal talks with Kobbie Mainoo

Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United is said to be engaged in talks with Kobbie Mainoog, a talented English-Ghanaian player, regarding a revised contract that acknowledges his elevated position within the first team.

Despite being just 18 years old, Mainoo has proven himself to be a crucial player under the guidance of manager Erik ten Hag this season, demonstrating a level of maturity and composure that surpasses his age.



Although Mainoo recently signed a contract extension at Old Trafford, which is set to run until 2027, discussions have commenced for an enhanced deal due to his impressive performances throughout the current 2023/24 season.



Both the club and Mainoo's representatives are reportedly handling the situation calmly, with Mainoo's primary focus being to finish the campaign strongly on the field.

Since Mainoo has already met the performance-related targets outlined in his existing contract, negotiations for a new agreement are expected to advance further during the summer.



With 18 senior appearances for United this season, Mainoo attributes his progress to manager Erik ten Hag, who has provided him with opportunities to transition from the youth setup.



Furthermore, there are reports of a potential dispute between Ghana and England regarding Mainoo's international allegiance at the senior level.