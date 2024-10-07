Sports

Manchester United players ‘should be ashamed’, says ex-Premier League player

Screenshot 20241007 154824.png Manchester United are in 14th place in the league with 8 points

Mon, 7 Oct 2024 Source: Lighters Zone

Manchester United has recorded only five goals in their first seven matches of the season, marking the club's worst performance in the Premier League era. Notably, three of these goals were scored in a single match against a winless Southampton, and the team has not scored in their last three league outings.

Last season, Manchester United had the fewest goals among teams that finished in the top half of the Premier League and continues to struggle with a lack of a decisive striker.

Dimitar Berbatov expressed disappointment on 'Sky Sports', stating, "Everyone on the pitch should feel ashamed, as Jonny Evans, at 36, was the standout player. Those younger than him need to improve next time."

