Manchester United resolves internal discipline matter with Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford

Manchester United has addressed an "internal disciplinary" issue involving Marcus Rashford, who was notably absent from the team's 4-2 victory against Newport County.

Initially attributed to illness, Rashford's absence was questioned after images surfaced of him in Belfast earlier in the week.



In a statement released on Monday, Manchester United clarified, stating, "Marcus has taken responsibility for his actions. This has been dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter, which is now closed."

The club assured that Rashford will be eligible for selection in their upcoming match against Wolves at Molineux on Thursday.



When asked if Rashford's situation reflects a "no good culture," ten Hag commented, "I don't go in this case. We talked before about it, we played a good game, and now we move on."