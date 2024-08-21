Manchester United set to negotiate improved contract with Kobbie Mainnoo

Manchester United intends to engage in discussions with Kobbie Mainoo following the conclusion of the transfer window to negotiate a new contract that reflects his outstanding performances this season, according to Sky Sports.

The club acknowledges the importance of the English-Ghanaian player to its future and considers this contract revision a priority.



Although there is a sense of urgency, United is not compelled to expedite the negotiations, as the 19-year-old midfielder is already under a long-term contract.



Mainoo's representatives remain composed, aware that his current agreement extends until 2027, with an option for an additional year.



This contract includes performance-related bonuses that correspond to his growth and contributions on the field.

The young talent values the club's dedication to his development as a player and is optimistic about the positive direction under the new football leadership team.



At present, Manchester United is focused on constructing their midfield around Mainoo, emphasizing his significance within the squad.



The club is actively seeking a complementary player, with Manuel Ugarte identified as the primary target to enhance the midfield synergy alongside Mainoo.