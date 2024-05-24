Maresca, McKenna & Frank on Chelsea job shortlist

Enzo Maresca, Kieran McKenna, Thomas Frank have all won promotion to the Premier League as managers

Source: BBC

Chelsea have drawn up a shortlist of managerial candidates following Mauricio Pochettino's departure.

The list includes Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna, Leicester City's Enzo Maresca, and Brentford's Thomas Frank.



McKenna, 38, who recently secured promotion with Ipswich, is the frontrunner, but faces competition from Brighton and interest from Manchester United.



Maresca, 44, known for leading Leicester to a Championship title and his tenure at Manchester City under Guardiola, is another option.

Frank, 50, is noted for bringing Brentford to the Premier League.



A fourth unnamed candidate is also in consideration. Chelsea aims for a quick appointment before their pre-season tour in July.



