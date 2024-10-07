Masood & Shafique make England toil in first Test

Abdullah Shafique (left) added 253 for the second wicket with Shan Masood

Source: BBC

England secured a late reward after a challenging first day of their tour in Pakistan, where the hosts reached 328-4, bolstered by centuries from Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique.

Two years ago, England achieved a remarkable 3-0 victory here, but with a different squad and under varying conditions, this match was expected to be a tough challenge.

This expectation was confirmed when Pakistan won the toss and took advantage of the sweltering heat to bat first on a remarkably flat pitch.



