Mastercard Foundation to empower 326,000 Ghanaian youth in agriculture

Agri-Impact Group, has received support from the Mastercard Foundation

A private agribusiness firm, Agri-Impact Group, has received support from the Mastercard Foundation to implement a project aimed at empowering and creating dignified jobs in the agriculture value chain for 326,000 young people in Ghana.

The four-year initiative, known as the Harness Agricultural Productivity and Prosperity for Youth (HAPPY) programme, focuses on rice, soya, poultry, and tomato value chains.



It includes models like the HAPPY Broiler project, Youth Entrepreneurship in Seed System Programme (YESSPro), Diversity Women Agricultural Occupation for Wealth (DiWAOW), Disability Inclusive Agriculture for Prosperity (DIAP), and Tomato Processing Incubation Centre (ToPIC).



The initiative aims to work across all 16 regions of Ghana, targeting young people between 15 and 35 years old. Beneficiaries will receive training and support, including start-up packs, with a commitment to pay back to ensure sustainability.



Agri-Impact Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources of KNUST for the training of beneficiaries and the handling of some models under the project that encourage the use of ICT and AI to promote agriculture and enhance poultry production.



The Deputy CEO of Agri-Impact Group, Juliet Asante-Dartey, highlighted that the programme aimed to generate $200 million in revenue annually, reduce food import bills by 10%, and reduce youth unemployment by 22%.

It also seeks to improve food and nutrition security, rural and urban economic growth, and optimize productivity of public and private sector investments.



The initiative involves nine partners, including the National Service Secretariat, Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA), Catholic Relief Services, Jobberman, New Age Agri Solutions, and TechnoServe. The Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management is also on board to address supply chain management issues.



The Group CEO of Agri-Impact, Dan Acquaye, emphasized the importance of technology in achieving production and productivity goals.



He described the programme as a beacon of hope for youth, offering them not just employment opportunities but also a chance to contribute actively to the nation's economic growth.