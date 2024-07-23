Mathew Cudjoe is a like for like substitute for Mohammed Kudus in Black Stars – Sammy Anim Addo

Mathew Cudjoe

Source: Footballghana

Sammy Anim Addo, a former GFA Executive Council member, has recommended the inclusion of Mathew Anim Cudjoe in the Black Stars squad, drawing parallels between his skills and those of Mohammed Kudus from West Ham.

Anim Cudjoe, known for his exceptional dribbling abilities since his time at Asante Kotoko, has represented Ghana at various youth levels and is now a free agent after his stint at Dundee United.

Despite his potential, his manager believes that he has qualities similar to Kudus and could be a valuable option for the national team, especially as a substitute when Kudus is not at his best.



