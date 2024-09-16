Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Loic Bade, Fermin Lopez and Andriy Lunin

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals

Source: Football-espana

Sevilla's center-back Loic Bade has extended his contract, expressing a strong desire to remain in Seville despite interest from clubs in Italy and France. While his renewal suggests commitment, it doesn't guarantee his stay is certain. Ultimately, Bade's preferences will play a crucial role, and it's important to note that he is thriving at Sevilla and feels comfortable in the environment.





