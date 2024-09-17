'Matter of time before Mbappe is Real Madrid's main man'

Kylian Mbappé

Source: BBC

This summer's most significant transfer has taken place.

After extensive speculation, Kylian Mbappe has officially signed with Real Madrid on a free transfer following the conclusion of his contract with Paris St-Germain.



He has committed to a contract lasting until 2029, with an annual salary of £12.8 million, alongside a £128 million signing bonus distributed over five years, while retaining a share of his image rights.

With the deal finalized, it seems the only challenge left for Mbappe is to establish himself as the top player in the world at the most prestigious football club globally.



