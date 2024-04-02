Mbappe allegedly insults Luis Enrique amid transfer speculation

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe allegedly directed an offensive remark towards Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique after being substituted in the team's recent match.

Mbappe, who is regarded as a key player at Parc des Princes and holds the record for the club's highest goal scorer, is nearing the end of his contract and is expected to seek a new challenge in Madrid this summer.



Enrique has been benching Mbappe amidst speculation about his future, and in the last game against Marseille, the 25-year-old was replaced in the 64th minute. Although Mbappe had not performed at his best during the match, he was still disappointed to be substituted when changes were made just after the hour mark.



According to Footmercato, Mbappe allegedly insulted his manager as he left the field, and then proceeded to express his discontent on social media.

However, when asked about Mbappe's reaction, Enrique claimed to be unaware of any derogatory comments directed towards him. He stated that he makes decisions for the team regularly and will continue to do so until his last day in Paris, always striving to find the best solutions.



Reports suggest that Enrique reiterated this message during a training session in Paris, emphasizing the importance of putting egos aside. He made it clear that he is the one responsible for selecting the team and that he is an indispensable figure until a decision is made by president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to change the coaching staff.