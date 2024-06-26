Mbappe hits first Euros goal but France finish second in group

Kylian Mbappe was the top scorer at the 2022 World Cup with eight goals

Source: BBC

A masked Kylian Mbappe scored his first-ever Euros goal but France were held to a draw by an already-eliminated Poland to finish second in Group D.

France needed all three points in order to seal top spot, but Robert Lewandowski's 79th-minute penalty cancelled out Mbappe’s spot-kick 11 minutes into the second half.



Ralf Rangnick's Austria produced a fantastic display to beat the Netherlands 3-2 and top the group, while the Dutch took third place.

The runner-up in Group E awaits Didier Deschamps' side, who now occupy the same half of the draw as Portugal, Spain and Germany.



