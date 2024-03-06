Mbappe lauds Luis Enrique after Champions League brace

Kylian Mbappe lauds manager

Paris St-Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe, expressed his satisfaction with his manager, Luis Enrique, after scoring both goals in their Champions League triumph over Real Sociedad.

This win secured PSG's place in the quarter-finals of the competition. Mbappe, who has agreed to join Real Madrid in the summer, displayed his talent during his first full 90-minute performance since February 14.



Despite rumors about his relationship with Enrique, Mbappe made it clear that there were no issues between them.

The forward emphasized his dedication to the Champions League and his determination to always give his best performance.



Manager Enrique praised Mbappe's abilities and stated that the player's future may lie elsewhere. Mbappe's outstanding performance in the match highlighted his skills, scoring two crucial goals to secure PSG's victory.