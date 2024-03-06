Mbappe's brace leads PSG to Champions League quarter-finals

Kylian Mbappe leads the Champions League scoring charts this season with six goals

Kylian Mbappe showcased an impressive performance, scoring two goals, as Paris St-Germain comfortably secured their spot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, leaving Real Sociedad behind.

The second leg in San Sebastian was anticipated to be a challenging match for PSG, especially with Mbappe's impending move to Real Madrid this summer. However, the French forward delivered an outstanding display, adding his 27th and 28th goals of the season for Luis Enrique's team.



Mbappe immediately caught the attention of the hosts by swiftly bypassing Hamari Traore and setting up a scoring opportunity for Bradley Barcola, which was expertly saved by home goalkeeper Alex Remiro.



Just six minutes later, Mbappe opened the scoring for the evening. He skillfully received Ousmane Dembele's pass, outmaneuvered home defender Igor Zubeldia, and unleashed a powerful right-footed strike into the bottom-right corner of the net, causing the netting to momentarily dislodge.



Shortly after the halftime break, Mbappe secured his second goal of the night. He sprinted down the left side to collect Lee Kang-in's pass and confidently placed a disguised low shot past Remiro at his near post.

The victory was well-deserved for PSG, as Imanol Alguacil's Sociedad team displayed a lack of aggression in the early stages of the match, only showing signs of life after falling four goals behind on aggregate.



Sociedad was unlucky as Mikel Merino's goal in the late stages of the match didn't have much impact other than being a mere consolation.



The draw for the quarter-finals of the competition will take place on Friday, March 15th at 11:00 GMT.