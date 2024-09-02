Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Mbappe scores first two La Liga goals in Real Madrid win

Kylian Mbappe Had Failed To Score With His Opening 24 Shots In La Liga.png Kylian Mbappe had failed to score with his opening 24 shots in La Liga

Mon, 2 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Kylian Mbappe netted his inaugural two goals in La Liga as Real Madrid triumphed over Real Betis.

The French forward capitalized on a backheel pass from Federico Valverde, deftly placing the opening goal beyond Rui Silva.

Subsequently, he converted a penalty, sending Silva the wrong way after the goalkeeper fouled Vinicius Jr.

Prior to this match, Mbappe had not found the net in his last three La Liga appearances, despite having scored during his debut for the club in the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta.

Read full article

Source: BBC