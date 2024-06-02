Mbappe signs Real Madrid deal

Kylian Mbappe joined PSG in 2018 after starting his career at Monaco

Source: BBC

Kylian Mbappe has signed a contract to join Real Madrid on a free transfer when his Paris St-Germain deal expires on June 30.

The 25-year-old France striker verbally agreed to the move in February and confirmed in May that he would leave PSG.



Mbappe, PSG's record goalscorer with 256 goals, will officially join Real Madrid on July 1 and will be presented at the Bernabeu after Euro 2024. He signed a deal until 2029, earning €15 million annually plus a €150 million signing bonus over five years.

Luka Modric is expected to extend his contract, while Toni Kroos will leave the club.



