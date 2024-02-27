Medeama SC embarks on training tour in Dubai to prepare for upcoming matches

Medeama SC arrive in Dubai

2022/23 Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama SC, have embarked on a short training tour in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to prepare for their upcoming matches in the current season.

The Tarkwa-based football club left the country on Monday afternoon with the entire team, including players, technical staff, and other officials.



During their stay in UAE, they will be hosted by Al-Nasr SC, a UAE Pro League team, who believe that Medeama SC will provide them with a good test of their strength.



Medeama SC recently lost 0-1 to Al Ahly in match-day five of the CAF Champions League, which ended their chances of progressing in the competition following Yanga's win over CR Belouizdad in the same round.

To acclimatize quickly to their new surroundings, the Tarkwa-based side will hold some training sessions before playing a preparatory friendly game against Al-Nasr SC.



After the match, they will head straight to Algeria to play as guests against CR Belouizdad in the final group match scheduled for Friday, March 1, 2024.