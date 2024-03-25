Medeama SC held to goalless draw by Dreams FC

Despite their efforts, neither side could break the deadlock

The reigning champions, Medeama SC, faced a frustrating stalemate against Dreams FC in their Ghana Premier League Week 23 encounter at Akoon Park.

Despite their efforts, neither side could break the deadlock, resulting in a goalless draw.



Both teams battled fiercely throughout the match, with Medeama SC, positioned 9th with 32 points, and Dreams FC, sitting in 14th place with 27 points, struggling to find their rhythm in the early stages.



Attackers from both sides failed to hit the target, leading to a lack of clear-cut chances.



As halftime approached, Medeama SC made a tactical substitution, bringing on Emmanuel Cudjoe for the injured Baba Abdulai Musah.

The second half saw both teams making tactical adjustments in search of a breakthrough, with Dreams FC introducing Dede Ishmael in the 47th minute, and Medeama SC making two changes in the 60th minute, bringing on Daouda Ben Sidibe and David Boison.



Despite the rush of substitutions and efforts from both sides, the match ended in a goalless draw.



Medeama SC will now prepare to face league leaders Samartex in their next league game, while Dreams FC will shift their focus to their CAF Confederations Cup game against Stade Malien.