Medeama coach Evans Adotey eyes positive result against CR Belouizdad to compensate fans

Augustine Evans Adotey

Source: Football Ghana

Technical director of Medeama SC, Augustine Evans Adotey is hoping for a good result against CR Belouizdad in the final Group D game of the CAF Champions League to compensate fans

The Yellow and Mauves failed to progress to the next stage of the CAF’s elite competition after succumbing to a 1-0 defeat on home turf to Al Ahly last weekend.



The Ghanaian champions will take on Belouizdad in their final Group D game at the 5th July 1962 stadium in Algiers on Friday, March 1, 2023.



“All that I want to say is, we are here to compete to go back with a respectable result just to bring back smiles on the faces of our teaming fans” he said at the pre-match conference.

Al Ahly are on top of the table ahead of the final group game and being followed by Young Africans, CR Belouizdad in that order.



The Ghanaian champions are bottom after five games with just 4 points.