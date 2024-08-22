Medeama coach Nebosja Kapor commends players for win over Nations FC; demands improvement in attack

The head coach of Medeama Sporting Club, Nebosja Kapor, expressed his admiration for his players following their hard-fought 2-1 victory against Nations FC in the 2024 GHALCA competition on Wednesday.

In his post-match comments, Coach Kapor acknowledged the commendable performance of his players, affirming that they earned the win.



Nevertheless, he emphasized the need for enhancements in the team's offensive strategies.



“I am extremely pleased with the players. Congratulations to all. They truly earned this victory. However, I am not entirely satisfied, particularly with our attacking play. We need to discover more effective solutions in our offense. Continuous hard work is essential, and I am confident that we will improve,” stated Coach Nebosja Kapor.

This victory against Nations FC follows Medeama SC's previous defeat of 1-0 to Bechem United in their opening match of the 2024 GHALCA competition.



The team is now set to prepare for their upcoming match against Sekondi Eleven Wise in the competition.