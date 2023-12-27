Medeama confirm former Bechem Utd manager Nebojsa Kapor as new head coach

Nebojsa Kapor

Ghana champions Medeama SC have confirmed the appointment of Nebojsa Kapor as their new head coach.

The former Bechem United boss takes over from Augustine Evans Adotey on a one-year renewable contract.



Adotey has been leading the team as head coach a few games into their title winning season last term after the sacking of two coaches.



The Yellow and Mauves in a statement on Wednesday said, “Medeama is pleased to announce the appointment of Nebojsa Kapor as our new Head Coach.



“Kapor, 37, has signed a one-year deal with a two-year option for renewal.

“The Bosnia and Herzegovina young tactician takes over from evergreen Evans Augustine Adotey, who is returning to his role as a technical director.



“The Bosnian is not new on the Ghanaian domestic front having worked with Tema Youth and Bechem United.



“The club believes his ethos, tactical approach and commitment to development made him the ideal candidate for the job.”