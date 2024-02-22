Medeama owner rejects Al Ahly's request to postpone CAF Champions League match

Moses Armah Parker

Source: Football Ghana

Owner and Bankroller of Medeama, Moses Armah Parker, says there is no need to postpone their game against Al Ahly in the penultimate CAF Champions League clash.

The Yellow and Mauves will play host to the Egyptian giants at the Baba Yara Stadium as both teams seek for victory.



The record Champions League holders wrote to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) requesting for the postponement of the game due to flight complications.



But Moses Armah Parker in an interview with btolat.com said the venue for the clash will be busy and for that matter, there is no need to postpone their game to Saturday.



"We refuse to postpone the match until Saturday." He said.



He continued: “Al-Ahly is on its way to Kumasi at the present time, and has the possibility of training today at the match stadium.”

He added: "We cannot postpone the match to Saturday because the stadium is busy on that day with another event. Therefore, there is no need to postpone the match and we cannot do that because the stadium is busy."



Medeama’s chances of advancing to the next stage of the competition hangs in the balance. A win for the Yellow and Mauves could boost their chances of securing quarterfinals berth.



Meanwhile, Al Ahly could progress to the next stage of the CAF’s elite competition if they beat the Ghanaian outfit.



But the Ghanaian champions are determined to upset the biggest club in Africa as they aim for victory in Kumasi.



The Tarkwa-based club has no major injury worries ahead of their crucial game and will head into the crucial game with a healthy squad.

Defender Nurudeen Abdulai, who missed a couple of games due to injury setbacks has returned to full training and will be available for selection.



The CAF Champions League was on a break due to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast but returns this weekend for the penultimate games at the group stage.



Medeama are bottom in Group D with 4 points and must play above themselves to progress to the next stage of the competition.