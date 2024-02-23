Medeama players promised huge reward package to beat Al Ahly

Medeama will Al Ahly at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Source: Football Ghana

Owner and bankroller of Medeama, Moses Armah Parker has set up a massive reward package to the players should the team beat Al Ahly in the penultimate CAF Champions League clash.

The Yellow and Mauves will play host to the Egyptian giants at the Baba Yara Stadium as both teams seek for victory.



“We want to win over Al-Ahly. I have allocated a major reward for the players for that. We have all the potential to achieve the three points, so why don’t we win?” he told btolat.com.



Medeama’s chances of advancing to the next stage of the competition hangs in the balance. A win for the Yellow and Mauves could boost their chances of securing quarterfinals berth.



Meanwhile, Al Ahly could progress to the next stage of the CAF’s elite competition if they beat the Ghanaian outfit.



But the Ghanaian champions are determined to upset the biggest club in Africa as they aim for victory in Kumasi.

The Tarkwa-based club has no major injury worries ahead of their crucial game and will head into the crucial game with a healthy squad.



Defender Nurudeen Abdulai, who missed a couple of games due to injury setbacks has returned to full training and will be available for selection.



The CAF Champions League was on a break due to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast but returns this weekend for the penultimate games at the group stage.



Medeama are bottom in Group D with 4 points and must play above themselves to progress to the next stage of the competition.