Medeama secures spot in Morocco's Surf Cup tournament following IDA partnership

Medeama SC is gearing up to take part in the Surf Cup tournament in Morocco this summer, where their U15 and U17 teams will be competing in the inaugural event.

This collaboration forms part of a broader partnership between Medeama and the International Development Academy (IDA), which aims to offer Medeama's academy players access to top-notch training and competition in Europe, along with direct pathways into European academies and the US collegiate system.



The partnership is anticipated to aid Medeama in expanding their brand globally, with future plans for the team to engage in various high-level tournaments at the youth level. Additionally, IDA & Medeama SC talent identification clinics will be established in different locations, along with international tours for both the academy and senior teams.



Ben Poulton, the Director of Camps & Short-Term Programs at IDA, expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with Medeama SC, stating, "Ghanaian football boasts a rich history, and the chance to partner with Medeama SC to ensure the upcoming generation of players receive more opportunities to excel is truly thrilling."



Medeama SC has solidified their position as a dominant force in Ghanaian football, clinching the Ghana Premier League title for the first time last season and making their debut in the CAF Champions League this season, advancing to the group stage.

The club has also secured two Ghanaian FA Cup titles and participated in the CAF Confederation Cup twice.



Moses Armah, the club's president, welcomed the partnership, remarking, "We are thrilled about the prospect of collaborating with IDA in the coming years. We are immensely grateful to IDA for this opportunity and the achievements it will bring."



The partnership is in line with Medeama SC's core values of cooperation, trust, humility, discipline, effort, and loyalty, which are also emphasized by IDA.



The club's success is founded on these principles, and the partnership is poised to nurture a lasting and prosperous relationship between the two entities.