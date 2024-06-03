Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
Sports
0

Memphis Depay bids Atletico Madrid farewell after contract expires

Memphis Depay 5346576 Memphis Depay

Mon, 3 Jun 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Dutch-Ghanaian footballer, Memphis Depay bids farewell to Atletico Madrid as his contract comes to an end.

Depay and the club mutually decided against extending his contract after his 18-month stint in the Spanish capital.

Having joined from Barcelona in January 2023, he played a crucial role in Diego Simeone's team. However, he departs on June 30 without the option to join another club on a free transfer.

Expressing his emotions, Depay shared a heartfelt message on X, formerly known as Twitter, hinting at the possibility of discussing his feelings at a later time.

Read full article

Source: Ghanasoccernet