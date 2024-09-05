Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Messi, Ronaldo miss Ballon d'Or, a 1st since '03

Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo.png Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Thu, 5 Sep 2024 Source: ESPN

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both been excluded from the nominees for this year's Ballon d'Or, a notable occurrence as it is the first time since 2003 that neither player has received a nomination.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both been excluded from the nominees for this year's Ballon d'Or, a notable occurrence as it is the first time since 2003 that neither player has received a nomination. Messi, a record eight-time winner, and Ronaldo, a five-time recipient, were absent from the 30-player shortlist announced on Wednesday, with the award ceremony scheduled for October 28.



Read full article

Source: ESPN