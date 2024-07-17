Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Messi loses fitness battle at Copa America, puts goal of playing 6th World Cup on hold

Messi2211.png Lionel Messi

Wed, 17 Jul 2024 Source: Apexnewshub

Lionel Messi was visibly emotional as he left the Copa America final due to an ankle injury, shedding tears that reflected a profound sense of disappointment.

Lionel Messi was visibly emotional as he left the Copa America final due to an ankle injury, shedding tears that reflected a profound sense of disappointment. Despite Argentina's victory, Messi's inability to continue playing may have implications for his future participation in major tournaments.



Read full article

Source: Apexnewshub